MOONFLOWER MURDERS On MASTERPIECE (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Sunday, Sept. 15 – Oct. 20, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville, THE CROWN) has left publishing and is living in Crete with her long-time boyfriend, Andreas. But her idyll is disturbed by the shadow of a murder committed at a British country hotel eight years ago. Alan Conway visited the hotel and wrote a novel based on what happened there. Cecily Treherne, the young woman who helps run the hotel, read the book and believed the wrong man had been arrested. Now she has disappeared. Can Susan uncover the secret hidden in the book and find Cecily before it is too late? MOONFLOWER MURDERS is based on the bestselling novel by Anthony Horowitz.

What is Moonflower Murders?

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Former book editor Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville, The Crown) is in Crete, running a struggling hotel with her partner Andreas when a couple arrive and ask Susan for help finding their missing daughter. They believe her disappearance is connected to a murder which happened at their own hotel in England as well as the Alan Conway novel that was inspired by the case. In the Conway novel “Atticus Pünd Takes The Case,” we meet the characters surrounding Melissa James, an ex-actress, many of whom she has altercations with before she is found strangled in her bedroom.

Episode 2 premieres Sunday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Susan checks into the Treherne’s hotel and meets Lisa, Cecily’s sister and Aiden, Cecily’s husband. As she investigates she learns more from the hotel night manage and spa manager, both of whom indicate that former employee Stefan was correctly found guilty in the murder of Frank Parris. In “Atticus Pünd Takes The Case,” Pünd and his assistant Madeline Cain journey to Melissa James’ home to investigate her murder. There they meet Detective Inspector Chubb and learn about possible suspects, including Melissa’s doctor and husband.

Episode 3 premieres Sunday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Susan decides to go to London to investigate what Alan Conway knew about the Frank Parris murder. DS Locke catches up with Susan and warns her to stay away from the case. In "Atticus Pünd Takes The Case," spying, a Ponzi scheme and an affair all exposed as possible motives in the murder of Melissa James.

Episode 4 premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Susan meets with Alan’s ex-partner, who tells her that Alan knew Frank quite well. He also tells Susan that Frank had a relationship with a sex worker named Leo which could be a clue. In "Atticus Pünd Takes The Case," Algernon discovers that Leonard and Samantha have received a large sum of money and have been concealing it from him. He threatens Leonard to share the money with him.

Episode 5 premieres Sunday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The Endicotts reveal that Martin Webster had a motive to kill Cecily. Liam Corby tells Susan that that he knows a secret of Lisa’s. Susan’s sister reminds Susan how much Andreas loves her, and what a good pair they make. In "Atticus Pünd Takes The Case," Pünd reveals several conclusions he’s drawn about the murder of Melissa James.

Episode 6 premieres Sunday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Susan and Andreas visit Stefan in prison. With help from Pünd, Susan puts the pieces together to solve the cases of both Frank Parris and Cecily Treherne. In "Atticus PündTakes The Case," Pünd reveals the identities of the killers with a shocking twist.

Credits: A co-Production of Eleventh Hour Films for MASTERPIECE and BBC in association with Salt Films. It is distributed worldwide by Sony Pictures Television and PBS Distribution in North America.