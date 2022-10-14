POV: An Act of Worship

Premieres Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

POV unveils a counter-narrative of the last 30 years of Muslim life in America in the documentary, "An Act of Worship", directed by Pakistani-American director Nausheen Dadabhoy. The film is produced by DuPont-Crichton Award-winner Heba Elorbany, Emmy® Award-winner Kristi Jacobson, and Emmy-nominated Sofian Khan.

An Act of Worship Exclusive Trailer (Tribeca Documentary Competition 2022)

Dadabhoy introduces the audience to a diverse range of Muslim Americans as they recount the past 30 years of pivotal moments in U.S. history and policy from their own perspectives. The film weaves together observational footage of activists who came of age after 9/11, community-sourced home videos, and evocative recollections from individuals impacted by incidents of Islamophobia. The filmmaking team’s first-hand knowledge and intimate access to the Muslim community, allows the participants to present honest accounts of their experiences, told in their own words.

Capital K Pictures / American Doc Ameena Mirza Qazi at LAX Airport Protest

“We’re incredibly excited to be in partnership with POV, where personal storytelling from within marginalized communities is so clearly valued, along with an openness to pushing the documentary form beyond traditional approaches. It’s a unique opportunity to reach a nationwide audience who look to the series for those qualities and more, and a chance to share the experience of Muslim Americans directly and authentically, without apology,” said Producer Sofian Khan.

"An Act of Worship" made its world premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

Capital K Pictures / American Doc Aber at her wedding

Watch On Your Schedule:

“An Act of Worship” will make its national broadcast premiere on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 on POV and will be available to stream free until Nov. 16, 2022 at pbs.org, and the PBS Video app.

In addition to standard closed captioning for the film, POV, in partnership with audio description service DiCapta, provides real time audio interpretations for audiences with sensory disabilities

Join The Conversation:

Capital K Pictures / American Doc Khadega Mohammed

Credits:

A co-presentation of the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), and American Documentary | POV, directed by Nausheen Dadabhoy and produced by Heba Elorbany, Kristi Jacobson and Sofian Khan. The executive producers are Erika Dilday and Chris White for American Documentary | POV and The Meadows Foundation.

POV Executive Producer Chris White said: “Racist narratives peddled for political expediency have compounded harm in American communities over generations. Only through a willingness to engage with more authentic portrayals, voiced by community members themselves, can we set a more just path. 'An Act of Worship' exemplifies this approach in the most astoundingly beautiful way and we are proud to have it as a part of our 35th season on PBS.”