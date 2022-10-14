Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

In March 2021, a 21-year-old man murdered eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at three spas in Atlanta, Georgia. The shooting was a watershed moment in a year of increasing violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI). For many, the tragic events became a galvanizing moment, reigniting a sense of collective identity and political engagement within AAPI communities. Now, as violence against AAPI people continues to surge nationwide, a new one-hour documentary chronicles the troubling escalation of hate and spotlights the movement to turn grief and anger into action.

Narrated by Emmy nominated actress Sandra Oh (GREY’S ANATOMY, Killing Eve) with music by Academy and Grammy Award-winning musician Jon Batiste and Grammy nominated musician Cory Wong, "Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day In March" pays tribute to the lives lost, examines the rise of anti-Asian racism and documents a growing movement to fight back and stop the hate.

The film features interviews with Robert Peterson, son of the late Yong Ae Yue, who was killed in the Atlanta spa shootings; community leaders and organizers and politicians including Stacey Abrams (former Georgia State Representative, founder of Fair Fight and Democratic gubernatorial candidate), Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY 6th District), Georgia State Sen. Michelle Au, Georgia State Rep. Bee Nguyen, Georgia State Rep. Samuel Park and Byung J. "BJay" Pak (former Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorney and legislator); among others.

“The tragedy of the Atlanta shootings and the events of the past two years has compelled a deep reflection within the community about our place in the American polity. It has galvanized the Asian American community to speak up and speak out,” said Titi Yu, Director of "Rising Against Asian Hate."

“We watched in horror and shock as vicious attacks on Asian Americans were caught on camera and we saw how this violence escalated to the killing of six women of Asian descent in the Atlanta shooting,” said Gina Kim, Executive Producer of "Rising Against Asian Hate." “With this documentary we hope to examine this troubling escalation of racism against the AAPI community, pay respect to the lives lost and impacted by the violence, and champion those coming together to fight against the hate.”

The film is part of The WNET Group’s Exploring Hate: Antisemitism, Racism and Extremism, a public media reporting initiative examining the roots and rise of hate in America and across the globe. The Exploring Hate digital series be/longing: Asian Americans Now profiles Asian American trailblazers from across the country in five stories of belonging and exclusion; resilience and hope; and solidarity in the face of hate. "Rising Against Asian Hate" filmmakers Gina Kim and Titi Yu are the subjects of episode five of be/longing and shed light on what they discovered about the AAPI community in the face of anti-Asian violence.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Premieres Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at 9 p.m. on PBS, pbs.org/RisingAgainstAsianHate, the PBS Video App and on the PBS YouTube channel.

PBS / CAAM / PBS Following the aftermath of the March 2021 mass shootings at three spas in Atlanta, this film chronicles how the Asian American community came together to fight back against hate and explores the struggles and triumphs of AAPI communities.

