Call of the Canyon: Zion National Park

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 1, 2022 at 3:35 PM PDT
The Altar of Sacrifice (center of photo) has reddish blood-like streaks
Bill Golladay, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
The Altar of Sacrifice (center of photo) has reddish blood-like streaks which appear to be coming from its cap.

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Sunday, Nov. 6 at 9:30 a.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App

For more than 100 years, Zion National Park has captured the hearts of visitors and artists alike with its grandeur, vibrance, and stunning scenery. Explore the history of Zion National Park from the early explorers and artists whose works inspired the park's initial establishment, to its current status as a worldwide destination that draws more than 4 million visitors per year.

"Call of the Canyon: Zion National Park" is a local public television program presented by PBS Utah. Funding is made possible by the Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement and the Utah State Legislature.

