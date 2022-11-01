Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Sunday, Nov. 6 at 9:30 a.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App

For more than 100 years, Zion National Park has captured the hearts of visitors and artists alike with its grandeur, vibrance, and stunning scenery. Explore the history of Zion National Park from the early explorers and artists whose works inspired the park's initial establishment, to its current status as a worldwide destination that draws more than 4 million visitors per year.

Call of the Canyon: Zion National Park

