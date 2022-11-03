Give Now
COOK'S COUNTRY: Low Country Party

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 3, 2022 at 3:35 PM PDT
Morgan Bolling (right) makes host Julia Collin Davison Okra and Shrimp Stew
Steve Klise/ American Public Television
/
APT
Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand

On this episode, Morgan Bolling makes host Julia Collin Davison Okra and Shrimp Stew, and Toni Tipton-Martin shares the story of the Gullah Geechee people. Equipment expert Adam Ried reveals his top picks for lightweight Dutch ovens. Julia makes host Bridget Lancaster Pickled Shrimp.

Okra and Shrimp Stew
Steve Klise
/
Chantal Lambeth / APT
In Season 15 of COOK'S COUNTRY, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Baked into the recipe segments are stories from local restaurants and home cooks who have mastered their regional favorites.

Pickled Shrimp
Joe Keller/Keller + Keller
/
APT
Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Distributed by American Public Television

