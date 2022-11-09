Give Now
NOVA: Zero to Infinity

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM PST
Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

Zero and infinity. These seemingly opposite, obvious, and indispensable concepts are relatively recent human inventions. Discover the surprising story of how these key concepts that revolutionized mathematics came to be — not just once, but over and over again as different cultures invented and re-invented them across thousands of years on NOVA "Zero to Infinity".

NOVA: Zero to Infinity Preview

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
More News