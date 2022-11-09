Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

Zero and infinity. These seemingly opposite, obvious, and indispensable concepts are relatively recent human inventions. Discover the surprising story of how these key concepts that revolutionized mathematics came to be — not just once, but over and over again as different cultures invented and re-invented them across thousands of years on NOVA "Zero to Infinity".

NOVA: Zero to Infinity Preview

