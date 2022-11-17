London's New Year’s Day Parade 2023

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

London's New Year’s Day Parade, now in its fifth decade, is a cherished turn-of-year tradition bringing good old-fashioned fun to the U.K. capital. The event, which paused "marching time" during the pandemic, returns to its iconic parade route through the ancient City of Westminster. Cultural and community groups rub shoulders with leading professional entertainers and the mayors of London. Plus, more than 20 U.S. marching bands and 1,000 varsity cheerleaders, many of whom have been waiting in the wings for several years, are finally allowed to travel to London for their moment in the global spotlight.

View the participants

1 of 8 London's New Year’s Day Parade marching band Courtesy of American Public Television 2 of 8 London's New Year’s Day Parade dancers London's New Year’s Day Parade / American Public Television 3 of 8 London's New Year’s Day Parade London's New Year’s Day Parade / American Public Television 4 of 8 London's New Year’s Day Parade dancers London's New Year’s Day Parade / Courtesy of American Public Television 5 of 8 London's New Year’s Day Parade performers London's New Year’s Day Parade / American Public Television 6 of 8 London's New Year’s Day Parade London's New Year’s Day Parade / American Public Television 7 of 8 London's New Year’s Day Parade London's New Year’s Day Parade / Courtesy of American Public Television 8 of 8 London's New Year’s Day Parade crowd waving flags London's New Year’s Day Parade / American Public Television

Lnydp is on Facebook / Instagram/ Twitter

Distributed by American Public Television