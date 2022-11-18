STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PROJECT FIRE: Sandwiches Hit The Grill

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

It's a simple formula: bread + protein + condiment, but it adds up to a triple decker of pleasure. In today's show, the sandwich hits the grill. From a glorious BLT made with home cured and smoked bacon. To pan bagnat-a magisterial grilled tuna sandwich inspired by the French Cote d'Azur. To a sandwich for dessert in a Project Fire mystery box.

THE ULTIMATE BLT WITH HOME-CURED SALT AND PEPPER BACON

THE RAICHLEN PAN BAGNAT

MYSTERY BOX CHALLENGE - FLAMBEED CHOCOLATE BANANA FRENCH TOAST

About Season 4:

This season is jam-packed with new content, attractions, and recipes. For starters, Steven is working in a new location – the series’ first-ever urban setting – the mecca of Midwestern barbecue: St. Louis, Missouri. Featuring 13 half-hour episodes, this season is sure to inspire viewers to take their grilling game to the next level.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes will be available on demand at the time of broadcast on PBS, the PBS Video App the PROJECT FIRE website.

Watch episodes from Seasons 1-4 on demand now.