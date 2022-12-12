The Earthshot Prize 2022
Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Watch now with the PBS Video app
The Earthshot Prize, a global environmental prize founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2020, aims to spotlight, support and scale groundbreaking solutions to our world’s most pressing environmental challenges.
Inspired by the extraordinary achievements of President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot, The Earthshot Prize is centered on repairing our planet through five Earthshots:
Held in the United States for the first time, the second annual Earthshot Prize will be hosted in Boston featuring exclusive performances by Annie Lennox, Billie Eilish, and Ellie Goulding. With star-studded international celebrities, this year's awards line-up of presenters includes Catherine O’Hara, Sir David Attenborough, Rami Malek, and Shailene Woodley.
The prestigious ceremony will celebrate a cohort of fifteen incredible global finalists and award five winners, each with £1 million in prize money, and provide them with access to a global support network to scale their work.
Watch On Your Schedule:
"The Earthshot Prize 2022" is now available on demand with the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.
Discover what inspires our 2022 Finalists and learn more about their innovative work in our five-part YouTube Series, ‘Solutions to Repair Our Planet’.
