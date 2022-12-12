Give Now
The Earthshot Prize 2022

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 12, 2022 at 2:29 PM PST
Clean our Air Winner Mukuru Clean Stoves, Kenya
Agogoh / Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize
/
PBS
Clean our Air Winner Mukuru Clean Stoves, Kenya

Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Watch now with the PBS Video app

The Earthshot Prize, a global environmental prize founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2020, aims to spotlight, support and scale groundbreaking solutions to our world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

Prince William Speaks at The Earthshot Prize 2022
Inspired by the extraordinary achievements of President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot, The Earthshot Prize is centered on repairing our planet through five Earthshots:

Protect and Restore Nature

Clean Our Air
Revive Our Oceans
Build a Waste-Free World
Fix Our Climate
Kheyti Founder Kaushik Kappagantulu with his Earthshot Prize medal
Protect and Restore Nature Winner Kheyti, India, with his Earthshot Prize medal
Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize
Protect and Restore Nature Winner Kheyti, India (second from left)
Protect and Restore Nature Winner Kheyti, India (second from left)
Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize
The Princess of Wales awards the Clean our Air Winner
The Princess of Wales awards the Clean our Air Winner
Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize; Pip Cowley
Clean our Air Winner Mukuru Clean Stoves, Kenya
Clean our Air Winner Mukuru Clean Stoves, Kenya
Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize
Clean our Air Winner Mukuru Clean Stoves, Kenya
Clean our Air Winner Mukuru Clean Stoves, Kenya
Agogoh / Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize
Shailene Woodley presents at The Earthshot Prize 2022
Shailene Woodley presents at The Earthshot Prize 2022
Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize; Kirsty O'Connor
Revive our Oceans Winner The Indigenous Women of The Great Barrier Reef
Revive our Oceans Winner The Indigenous Women of The Great Barrier Reef
Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize
Revive our Oceans Winner The Indigenous Women of The Great Barrier Reef
Revive our Oceans Winner The Indigenous Women of The Great Barrier Reef
Jeremy Tomlinson / Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize
Build a Waste-free World Winner Notpla, United Kingdom
Build a Waste-free World Winner Notpla, United Kingdom
Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize
Notpla co-founders Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez and Pierre Paslier
Build a Waste-free World Winners Notpla co-founders Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez and Pierre Paslier, United Kingdom
Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize
Build a Waste-free World Winner Notpla, United Kingdom
Build a Waste-free World Winner Notpla, United Kingdom
Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize
Build a Waste-free World Winner Notpla, United Kingdom
Build a Waste-free World Winner Notpla, United Kingdom
Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize
Prince William
Prince William
Kieron McCarron/BBC

Held in the United States for the first time, the second annual Earthshot Prize will be hosted in Boston featuring exclusive performances by Annie Lennox, Billie Eilish, and Ellie Goulding. With star-studded international celebrities, this year's awards line-up of presenters includes Catherine O’Hara, Sir David Attenborough, Rami Malek, and Shailene Woodley.

Billie Eilish with FINNEAS - "my future" | Performance

The prestigious ceremony will celebrate a cohort of fifteen incredible global finalists and award five winners, each with £1 million in prize money, and provide them with access to a global support network to scale their work.

Chloe x Halle - "Feeling Good" | Live Performance

Watch On Your Schedule:

"The Earthshot Prize 2022" is now available on demand with the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Discover what inspires our 2022 Finalists and learn more about their innovative work in our five-part YouTube Series, ‘Solutions to Repair Our Planet’.

Join The Conversation:

Earthshot Prize is on Facebook / Instagram

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
More News