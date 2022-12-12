Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Watch now with the PBS Video app

The Earthshot Prize, a global environmental prize founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2020, aims to spotlight, support and scale groundbreaking solutions to our world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

Prince William Speaks at The Earthshot Prize 2022

Inspired by the extraordinary achievements of President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot, The Earthshot Prize is centered on repairing our planet through five Earthshots:

Protect and Restore Nature

Clean Our Air

Revive Our Oceans

Build a Waste-Free World

Fix Our Climate

1 of 13 Protect and Restore Nature Winner Kheyti, India, with his Earthshot Prize medal Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize 2 of 13 Protect and Restore Nature Winner Kheyti, India (second from left) Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize 3 of 13 The Princess of Wales awards the Clean our Air Winner Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize; Pip Cowley 4 of 13 Clean our Air Winner Mukuru Clean Stoves, Kenya Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize 5 of 13 Clean our Air Winner Mukuru Clean Stoves, Kenya Agogoh / Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize 6 of 13 Shailene Woodley presents at The Earthshot Prize 2022 Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize; Kirsty O'Connor 7 of 13 Revive our Oceans Winner The Indigenous Women of The Great Barrier Reef Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize 8 of 13 Revive our Oceans Winner The Indigenous Women of The Great Barrier Reef Jeremy Tomlinson / Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize 9 of 13 Build a Waste-free World Winner Notpla, United Kingdom Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize 10 of 13 Build a Waste-free World Winners Notpla co-founders Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez and Pierre Paslier, United Kingdom Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize 11 of 13 Build a Waste-free World Winner Notpla, United Kingdom Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize 12 of 13 Build a Waste-free World Winner Notpla, United Kingdom Courtesy of The Earth Shot Prize 13 of 13 Prince William Kieron McCarron/BBC

Held in the United States for the first time, the second annual Earthshot Prize will be hosted in Boston featuring exclusive performances by Annie Lennox, Billie Eilish, and Ellie Goulding. With star-studded international celebrities, this year's awards line-up of presenters includes Catherine O’Hara, Sir David Attenborough, Rami Malek, and Shailene Woodley.

Billie Eilish with FINNEAS - "my future" | Performance

The prestigious ceremony will celebrate a cohort of fifteen incredible global finalists and award five winners, each with £1 million in prize money, and provide them with access to a global support network to scale their work.

Chloe x Halle - "Feeling Good" | Live Performance

Discover what inspires our 2022 Finalists and learn more about their innovative work in our five-part YouTube Series, ‘Solutions to Repair Our Planet’.

