James Brown had the Apollo. Jimi Hendrix had Monterey Pop. And Prince had Syracuse, New York’s Carrier Dome — the site of his March 30, 1985 Purple Rain Tour performance that was beamed to millions live via satellite and captured for posterity as a Grammy Award-nominated concert film. It has since gone down in history as one of the most iconic live recordings in pop and rock history.

Now, for the first time, this powerful performance by Prince and The Revolution has been entirely remixed from the original 2” multi-track master reels by engineer Chris James and re-mastered by Bernie Grundman, and the picture improved significantly.

Prince and the Revolution: The Purple Rain Tour Sneak Peek

“Prince and the Revolution: The Purple Rain Tour” features smash hits from the seminal Prince albums Purple Rain and 1999, including “Let’s Go Crazy,” “1999,” “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry,” and a mind-bending 18+ minute version of “Purple Rain.”

Courtesy of Nancy Bundt

/ PBS Prince performing on his Purple Rain Tour on March 30, 1985. Syracuse, New York.



Courtesy of Nancy Bundt / PBS Prince and The Revolution performing on March 30, 1985 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.

About The Prince Estate:

The Prince Estate passionately presents Prince's life and work, and cultivates opportunities to further his legacy. As the singular, authoritative source on all things Prince, The Prince Estate inspires and educates fans, celebrates Prince in his totality, and stewards Prince's legacy into the future.

