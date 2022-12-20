WALKING VICTORIAN ENGLAND (New Series Premiere)

Mondays, Jan. 2 - Jan. 23, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Tuesdays, Jan. 10 - 31 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

In WALKING VICTORIAN ENGLAND, historian Dr. Onyeka Nubia examines Victorian Britain from the perspective of different regions throughout the nation. From impressive engineering to global supremacy, the years of Queen Victoria’s reign are often seen as a high point in British history. But, the truth is so much more complex and fascinating. From megalomaniac industrialists to workers fighting for the vote, Dr. Nubia unearths a society riddled with inequality and injustice. In London, Liverpool, Edinburgh, and beyond, he discovers a world expanding and changing like never before, filled with cutting-edge medicine, technological advancement, and no shortage of intriguing characters.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 “Birmingham” premieres Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Dr. Onyeka Nubia visits Birmingham, known as "the city of a thousand trades." Through developments in transport and great institutions, an influential modern city was born.

Episode 2 “Liverpool” premieres Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Liverpool, once the most important port in the Victorian world, connected Britain to the world by participating in 40 percent of all global trade during the era.

Episode 3 "Nottingham" premieres Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Dr. Nubia explores the city known for lace industry in Britain and visits Nottinghamshire County jail, where he discovers extreme forms of punishment.

Episode 4 "Edinburgh" premieres Monday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Travel through Edinburgh, exploring the city's Old Town and the first medical school in the country. Discover how overcrowding in Victorian Edinburgh led to disease, fires and building collapse, leading to the establishment of the New Town.

Episode 5 "London" broadcast schedule to be announced / on demand with KPBS Passport - Ventures through London, where so much of what can be seen - from its masses of railways to its famous landmarks - has its origins in Victorian Britain.

Episode 6 "Lancashire and West Yorkshire” broadcast schedule to be announced / on demand now with KPBS Passport - Visit Lancashire and West Yorkshire to find out how cotton was Britain's greatest export in the 19th century. Dr. Nubia begins his walk in Queen Street Mill, the world's last surviving steam-powered weaving mill, before stepping into the Victorian classroom.

