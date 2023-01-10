Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Watch now with KPBS Passport!

Mariah Carey’s first show in Japan — which also happened to be the first show of her second tour (and first ever international tour), in celebration of her fifth studio album, "Daydream" (1995) — marked a special point in the now-legendary singer’s career.

In her own words, the March 7, 1996 concert was “a rare moment of freedom at a time when I had not yet known personal or professional ‘freedom.’ I listen with nostalgia and am so thankful this moment now exists as a part of my catalog."

Sneak Peek: Mariah Carey – Live at the Tokyo Dome

Her first performance in the Tokyo Dome featured the best-selling female artist of all time belting out three number-one singles in a row — “Fantasy,” “Always Be My Baby” and “One Sweet Day” — all from "Daydream." Carey also sang her own renditions of Journey’s “Open Arms,” Badfinger’s “Without You” and The S.O.S. Band’s “Just Be Good to Me,” along with many more of her hits, including “Vision of Love,” “Emotions” and “Hero.” Additional performances include “Forever,” “I Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Underneath the Stars,” “Make It Happen,” “Dreamlover” and “Anytime You Need a Friend.”

The Daydream World Tour would take its show on the road following its first stop in Tokyo, but not before its dazzling centerpiece star singer-songwriter graced her first three sold-out domes full of adoring overseas fans with an encore of her smash 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” — a special treat for her Japanese audience.

The global megastar’s first stop on the worldwide stage, captured in this recording as a shining slice of music history, will be a memory Mariah and her millions of fans around the world can hold close and treasure — from now until forever.

Courtesy of © Naoko Ogura / PBS Mariah Carey in concert at her first show in Japan on March 7, 1996.

Watch On Your Schedule:

”Mariah Carey – Live At The Tokyo Dome” is now available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.