CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Milk Street Pantry Staples

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

On this episode, we turn your pantry staples into the perfect weeknight dinner. First, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore makes Pinto Beans with Bacon and Chipotle with notes of cumin and smoke.

Connie Miller / American Public Television / APT Pinto Beans with Bacon and Chipotle with notes of cumin and smoke

Then, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges prepares easy Hoisin-Ginger Noodles, and Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay assembles flavorful Tomato-Rice Soup with Caramelized Onions.

Connie Miller / Courtesy of American Public Television / APT Hoisin-Ginger Noodles

Connie Miller / Courtesy of American Public TV / APT Tomato-Rice Soup with Caramelized Onions

