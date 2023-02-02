Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Milk Street Pantry Staples

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 2, 2023 at 4:19 PM PST
Chef Sam Fore, as seen on CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TV, Season 6.
Courtesy of American Public Television
/
APT
Chef Sam Fore, as seen on CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TV, Season 6.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with the PBS App

On this episode, we turn your pantry staples into the perfect weeknight dinner. First, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore makes Pinto Beans with Bacon and Chipotle with notes of cumin and smoke.

Connie Miller / American Public Television
/
APT
Then, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges prepares easy Hoisin-Ginger Noodles, and Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay assembles flavorful Tomato-Rice Soup with Caramelized Onions.

Connie Miller / Courtesy of American Public Television
/
APT
Connie Miller / Courtesy of American Public TV
/
APT
Tomato-Rice Soup with Caramelized Onions

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode is available on demand for a limited time with the PBS App, the series website and on Facebook.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Distributed by American Public Television.

