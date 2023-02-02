CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Milk Street Pantry Staples
Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with the PBS App
On this episode, we turn your pantry staples into the perfect weeknight dinner. First, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore makes Pinto Beans with Bacon and Chipotle with notes of cumin and smoke.
Then, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges prepares easy Hoisin-Ginger Noodles, and Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay assembles flavorful Tomato-Rice Soup with Caramelized Onions.
