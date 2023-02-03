Give Now
AUSTIN CITY LIMITS: Americana 20th Annual Honors

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 3, 2023 at 11:47 AM PST
Amanda Shires and Maren Morris of The Highwomen, Yola, Brandi Carlile of The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and Natalie Hemby of The Highwomen perform onstage at the 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 22, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music Association
/
Getty Images North America
Nashville, Tennessee - September 22: (L-R) Amanda Shires and Maren Morris of The Highwomen, Yola, Brandi Carlile of The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and Natalie Hemby of The Highwomen perform onstage at the 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 22, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Encore Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / not available on demand

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS returns to Nashville for a special broadcast featuring performance highlights from the 20th Annual Americana Honors. For two decades, the annual celebration of roots music has honored the best and brightest musicians in Americana music while showcasing one-of-a-kind performances and collaborations.

The program is filled with musical highlights from many of the event’s award-winners and honorees, among them (in order of appearance): Fisk Jubilee Singers with Leon Timbo, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan and Joe Henry, Allison Russell, The Highwomen, featuring Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires with Yola, Jason Isbell, Valerie June and Carla Thomas, Charley Crockett, Amythyst Kiah, Buddy Miller, Brandi Carlile & The Mavericks.

Raul Malo of The Mavericks performs at the 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 22, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music Association
/
Getty Images North America
Raul Malo of The Mavericks performs at the 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 22, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Recorded live at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium in 2021, The Americana Music Association’s 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards ceremony is a celebration of the confluence of roots, blues, soul, folk and country music.

Valerie June performs onstage at the 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 22, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music Association
/
Getty Images North America
Valerie June performs onstage at the 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 22, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Credits:

For the tenth year, the producers of AUSTIN CITY LIMITS, in conjunction with producers Martin Fischer, Michelle Aquilato, and Jed Hilly for the Americana Music Association, proudly deliver a special ACL Presents.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
