Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV + Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App

From prehistoric ruins to Islamic skywatchers, explore the heritage and future of African astronomy on NOVA "Star Chasers of Senegal."

A NASA spacecraft named Lucy blasts off from Cape Canaveral on a mission to the Trojans, a group of asteroids over 400 million miles from Earth thought to hold important clues about the origins of our solar system. Just hours before, in Senegal, West Africa, a team of scientists sets out to capture extraordinarily precise observations vital to the success of the Lucy mission.

RELATED: NASA’s Lucy will be the first-ever mission to study Trojan asteroids

RELATED: NASA launches mission to redirect an asteroid—by striking it with a spacecraft

