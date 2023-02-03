Give Now
NOVA: Star Chasers of Senegal

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 3, 2023 at 1:53 PM PST
Maram Kaire
Courtesy of © 2022 Terra Mater Factual Studios GmbH
/
PBS
Maram Kaire

Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV + Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App

From prehistoric ruins to Islamic skywatchers, explore the heritage and future of African astronomy on NOVA "Star Chasers of Senegal."

A NASA spacecraft named Lucy blasts off from Cape Canaveral on a mission to the Trojans, a group of asteroids over 400 million miles from Earth thought to hold important clues about the origins of our solar system. Just hours before, in Senegal, West Africa, a team of scientists sets out to capture extraordinarily precise observations vital to the success of the Lucy mission.

NOVA: Star Chasers of Senegal: Preview

