Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

REEL SOUTH: All Skinfolk Ain't Kinfolk

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 3, 2023 at 3:39 PM PST
After a contentious race, the 2017 runoff for mayor of New Orleans came down to two candidates: Desirée Charbonnet and LaToya Cantrell, two very different black women.
Angela Tucker
/
REEL SOUTH
After a contentious race, the 2017 runoff for mayor of New Orleans came down to two candidates: Desirée Charbonnet and LaToya Cantrell, two very different black women.

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with the PBS App + World Channel

After a contentious race, the 2017 runoff for mayor of New Orleans came down to two candidates: Desiree Charbonnet and LaToya Cantrell, two very different black women. The winner of this election would take office as the first female mayor of New Orleans and the city's fourth black mayor.

REEL SOUTH: All Skinfolk Ain't Kinfolk Trailer
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Through news footage, campaign advertisements and archival audio and video, "All Skinfolk Ain't Kinfolk" is the unprecedented story of this mayoral runoff told through the eyes of black women living in this city.

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available on demand for a limited time with the PBS App + World Channel website

"All Skinfolk Ain't Kinfolk" Exclusive Clip

Join the Conversation: "All Skinfolk Ain't Kinfolk" is on Facebook+ REEL SOUTH Docs on Facebook / Instagram

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Credits: Director: Angela Tucker. Producer: Jolene Pinder. A TuckerGurl Film

Women's History Month Events
womxn-words-weaving-cal.jpg
  • Arts
  • Visual Arts
  • Exhibits
  • KPBS Arts Calendar
  • Editor's Picks

Dia de la Mujer Exhibition: 'Womxn, Words and Weaving'

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11 AM
Ongoing until May 4, 2023
The Front Arte & Cultura
Free
Leslie-as-Harriet
  • Theater
  • Arts
  • KPBS Arts Calendar
  • Editor's Picks
  • Black Culture
  • Black History Month

'The Spirit of Harriet Tubman' at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM
Ongoing until March 7, 2023
North Coast Repertory Theatre
$39
Movie and Craft Night
  • Arts & Crafts
  • Museums
  • Films
  • KPBS Arts Calendar
  • Editor's Picks

WomanHouse: Movie and Craft Night

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM
Women’s Museum of California Education Center
$10 - $20
Roses to Rosé on International Women's Day
  • Charity
  • Lectures & Classes
  • Food

Roses to Rosé on International Women's Day

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM
Hera Hub La Jolla
$45
Amy Wallen and her book "How to Write a Novel in 20 Pies: Sweet & Savory Secrets of Surviving the Writing Life."
  • Lectures & Classes
  • Storytelling

Author of the Month for March 2023: Amy Wallen

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 6 PM
San Diego Central Library 5th floor Virtual Travel Center
Free
Copy of Tiffany-King-768x628.jpg
  • Books
  • Lectures & Classes
  • KPBS Arts Calendar
  • Arts
  • Editor's Picks

'Red and Black Alchemies of Flesh': An Audience with Tiffany Lethabo King, PhD

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 5 PM
University of San Diego Humanities Center
Free
Women's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
  • Heritage & Cultural
  • Museums
  • Lectures & Classes
  • Charity

Women's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10 AM
Joan B. Kroc Theatre
VIP $150.00
Women working on WW II aircraft assembly
  • Lectures & Classes
  • Heritage & Cultural

San Diego Women and Their Role in WWII

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 1 PM
Mission Valley Branch Library
frankenthaler-sdma.jpg
  • Arts
  • Visual Arts
  • KPBS Arts Calendar
  • Editor's Picks

'Modern Women'

Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 5:48 PM
Ongoing until November 7, 2023
San Diego Museum of Art
$8-$20
WMC Education Center
  • Museums
  • Exhibits
  • Arts
  • Arts & Crafts
  • Visual Arts
  • Heritage & Cultural
  • Family
  • KPBS Arts Calendar
  • Editor's Picks

'Crafting Feminism: Textiles of the Women’s Movement'

Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11 AM
Ongoing until September 30, 2023
WMC Education Center
$0-$5

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News