REEL SOUTH: All Skinfolk Ain't Kinfolk
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with the PBS App + World Channel
After a contentious race, the 2017 runoff for mayor of New Orleans came down to two candidates: Desiree Charbonnet and LaToya Cantrell, two very different black women. The winner of this election would take office as the first female mayor of New Orleans and the city's fourth black mayor.
Through news footage, campaign advertisements and archival audio and video, "All Skinfolk Ain't Kinfolk" is the unprecedented story of this mayoral runoff told through the eyes of black women living in this city.
Watch On Your Schedule:
This film is available on demand for a limited time with the PBS App + World Channel website
Join the Conversation: "All Skinfolk Ain't Kinfolk" is on Facebook+ REEL SOUTH Docs on Facebook / Instagram
Credits: Director: Angela Tucker. Producer: Jolene Pinder. A TuckerGurl Film
