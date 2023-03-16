Premieres Monday, March 20, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

INDEPENDENT LENS "Storming Caesars Palace" chronicles the life of Ruby Duncan, an activist who fights the welfare system and ends up a White House advisor. It all begins when she loses her job due to a workplace accident and goes on welfare, where she discovers firsthand the stigma and harassment by an overzealous welfare department.

Trailer | Storming Caesars Palace

With Mary Wesley and Alversa Beals, Ruby joins a welfare rights group to fight for an adequate income, dignity, and justice. They, along with low-income mothers across the country, form the National Welfare Rights Organization with the support of George Wiley and Frances Fox Piven.

Las Vegas News Bureau / Las Vegas News Bureau Ruby Duncan leads welfare rights march on the Sands with George Wiley and Mary Wesley on March 13, 1971.

Together they introduce a guaranteed adequate income campaign which, with feminist Gloria Steinem at their side, becomes part of the Democratic platform in 1972. When the Las Vegas mothers are slashed from the welfare rolls, they launch “Operation Nevada,” and lead an army 1,500 strong—including Ralph Abernathy and Jane Fonda—down the Strip into Caesars Palace, shutting it down.

Shutterstock.com / Shutterstock Ruby Duncan standing and addressing group, with Jane Fonda seated and listening on the eve of the Strip march in 1971.

Later, Ruby forms Operation Life, one of the first women-led community corporations in the nation bringing medical services and meaningful jobs to her Westside neighborhood. From a boisterous protestor to a strategic organizer, Ruby wants lasting change, and President Carter appointed her to his Council on Economic Opportunity.

Frances Fox Piven Collection/Papers, Smith College Special Collections / PBS Ralph Abernathy, Ruby Duncan, and George Wiley hand in hand in the Operation Nevada crowd, the Stardust Hotel behind them.

Based on a groundbreaking book, "Storming Caesars Palace" spotlights an unsung leader and movement whose stand for America’s principles of justice, inclusion, and opportunity for all challenged notions of the “welfare queen” and continues to shape the calls for economic justice that ring today.

Diana Mara Henry Photography / Independent Lens Welfare rights leaders (including Johnnie Tillmon and Beulah Sanders) put their hands together, celebrating passage of their National Plan of Action item at the First National Women's Conference in Houston, Texas.

Courtesy of Ruby Duncan / Independent Lens Ruby Duncan holds the hands of two children on a sunny driveway.

Credits:

Producer/Director: Hazel Gurland-Pooler. Producer: Nazenet Habtezghi. Edited by Sunita Prasad. A co-production of Gurland Documentaries, LLC, Independent Television Service, Firelight Media and Black Public Media, with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Filmmaker Quote:

"When I began filming with Ruby Duncan 15 years ago, her story of courage and activism truly inspired me,” said director Hazel Gurland-Pooler. "As an adoptee, Ruby’s determination to take care of her children—even mobilizing a grassroots anti-poverty movement to provide for all the children in her community—proves how transformative ‘Mother Power’ can be. Low-income mothers are often ridiculed in our society and stereotyped in the media, but I knew PBS was the perfect place to shift the narrative so that the mothers of the welfare rights movement could be recognized as visionary political strategists, standing up for America’s principles of justice, opportunity, and democracy for all. INDEPENDENT LENS’s no barrier to entry—that everyone can see this film for free—allows access to the widest audience to learn about how an ordinary group of women led one of the most extraordinary Black feminist movements in U.S. history, providing a path to an equitable future.”