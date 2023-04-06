Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Eggs Around The World

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 6, 2023 at 2:32 PM PDT
Xihongshi Chao Jidan (Chinese Stir-Fried Tomatoes and Eggs)
Ashley Moore / 2019 Keller + Keller
/
Ashley Moore
Xihongshi Chao Jidan (Chinese Stir-Fried Tomatoes and Eggs)

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, test cook Dan Souza makes host Julia Collin Davison Cılbır (Turkish Poached Eggs with Yogurt and Spiced Butter). Equipment expert Adam Ried reviews sponge holders. Test cook Becky Hays makes host Bridget Lancaster Xihongshi Chao Jidan (Chinese Stir-Fried Tomatoes and Eggs). Test cook Keith Dresser and Julia cook Matzo Brei.

Matzo Brei
Ashley Moore / © 2021 America's Test Kitchen, LLC
/
Ashley Moore
Matzo Brei
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode is available on demand with the PBS App, the series website and Facebook for a limited time.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN Season 23 Preview

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram + @TestKitchen on Twitter

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Distributed by American Public Television.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News