AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Eggs Around The World

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, test cook Dan Souza makes host Julia Collin Davison Cılbır (Turkish Poached Eggs with Yogurt and Spiced Butter). Equipment expert Adam Ried reviews sponge holders. Test cook Becky Hays makes host Bridget Lancaster Xihongshi Chao Jidan (Chinese Stir-Fried Tomatoes and Eggs). Test cook Keith Dresser and Julia cook Matzo Brei.

Ashley Moore / © 2021 America's Test Kitchen, LLC / Ashley Moore Matzo Brei

