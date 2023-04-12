KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: A Hurricane, Pigeons of Balboa Park and a Talking Goose

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with the PBS App + Encore Monday, April 17 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, we take a trip back in time to when a hurricane actually struck San Diego. We visit the most unusual monument anywhere in our county. We remember when pigeons were a big attraction in Balboa Park, and meet a talking goose in Chula Vista.

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 26

Watch On Your Schedule:

Stream episodes of KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO with the PBS App, you can watch your favorite programs. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

About the Series:

This series has been honored with numerous Emmy and Golden Mike Awards, as well as recognition from teachers groups, Save Our Heritage Org, City Of San Diego, San Diego Historical Society, Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Press Club, Radio Festival of New York, and The Voice of America. In proclaiming “Ken Kramer Day” in 2008, The County Board of Supervisors described the show as “…more valuable to San Diego History than any two or three of our local museums combined.”