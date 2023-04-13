AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Chocolate Tart and Ice Cream
Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App
On this episode, test cook Elle Simone Scott bakes host Julia Collin Davison a decadent Milk Chocolate Cremeux Tart. Tasting expert Jack Bishop talks all about coconut products. Test cook Dan Souza makes host Bridget Lancaster the ultimate Sweet Cream Ice Cream.
Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:
This episode will be available on demand with the PBS App, the series website and Facebook for a limited time.
AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram + @TestKitchen on Twitter
