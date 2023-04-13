Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, test cook Elle Simone Scott bakes host Julia Collin Davison a decadent Milk Chocolate Cremeux Tart. Tasting expert Jack Bishop talks all about coconut products. Test cook Dan Souza makes host Bridget Lancaster the ultimate Sweet Cream Ice Cream.

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Chocolate Tart and Ice Cream

© 2020 Carl Tremblay / Kendra Smith Sweet Cream Ice Cream

