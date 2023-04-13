AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Chocolate Tart and Ice Cream

Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 13, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, test cook Elle Simone Scott bakes host Julia Collin Davison a decadent Milk Chocolate Cremeux Tart. Tasting expert Jack Bishop talks all about coconut products. Test cook Dan Souza makes host Bridget Lancaster the ultimate Sweet Cream Ice Cream.

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode will be available on demand with the PBS App, the series website and Facebook for a limited time.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

