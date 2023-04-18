THEATRE CORNER: Deandre Simmons and Ray Grady

Premieres Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Saturday, April 22 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, April 24 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Both of today’s guests talk about their lives as performers and what it’s like to take center stage. American bass DeAndre Simmons uses his velvety voice to captivate audiences throughout the world. He has performed for dignitaries such as President Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela.

NWB Imaging / NWB Imaging Host michael taylor with American bass DeAndre Simmons

Comedian Ray Grady has toured the nation carving a name for himself and working alongside comedians Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon on the BET+series REAL HUSBANDS OF HOLLYWOOD. The two performers discuss the ups and downs of touring and being on the road, from places they’ve performed to people they’ve met along the way and the importance of connecting with the audience.

THEATRE CORNER Season 3 Preview

THEATRE CORNER was filmed at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido in front of a live audience featuring theater students from San Diego county. Join host michael taylor for Season 3 as he interviews some of today’s most influential people of color in theatre.

