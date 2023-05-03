THEATRE CORNER: Sharrell D. Luckett and Kathryn Smith-Mcglynn

Premieres Thursday, May 4 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Saturday, May 6 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, May 8 at 8:30 on KPBS 2

Acting is about authenticity. Sharrell D. Luckett, Ph.D. is an award-winning director, best-selling author and highly sought out acting coach who believes her Black Acting Methods help Black actors bring their true selves to their roles.

Kathryn Smith-McGlynn is an accomplished actor, writer, director and scholar. As an actor, she brings authenticity to her characters by incorporating her life experiences and disciplined techniques she continues to hone. Both women discuss how acting is a continual learning process and how cultural identity is important to embrace in every role because it is what brings a character to life.

NWB Imaging / NWB Imaging Sharrell D. Luckett, Ph.d.

About the Series:

THEATRE CORNER is an interview series dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the theater scene, both on the stage, behind the curtain, and in the seats. Host and producer michael taylor sits down with top professionals in the entertainment industry to discuss their careers, training, advice for young actors, and ways to make theater matter to more people. Guests on Season 3 may include Miki Vale & Yolanda Franklin, Jacole Kitchen & DeAndre Simmons, Tisha Campbell & Dedrick Weathersby, Chester Gregory & Sharrell Lockett and more.

THEATRE CORNER Season 3 Preview

Watch Season 1 and Season 2 of THEATRE CORNER on demand now! Episodes are also available on YouTube.

NWB Imaging is a local, Emmy Award-Winning production company producing cinematic content since 2018. ©2023 NWB Imaging, LLC