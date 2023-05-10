Give Now
AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Scandinavian Brunch

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 10, 2023 at 3:24 PM PDT
Hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster in the Test Kitchen
Premieres Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV/ Stream on demand now with the PBS App

On this episode, hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison bake perfectly spiced Kanelbullar (Swedish Cinnamon Buns). Gadget critic Lisa McManus reviews robot vacuums. Julia shows Bridget how to make Gravlax.

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode will be available on demand with the PBS App, the series website and Facebook for a limited time.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram + @TestKitchen on Twitter

Gravlax
Elle Simone
Distributed by American Public Television.

