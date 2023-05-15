Exploring San Diego's multigenerational households

A recent study found that the San Diego region has the ninth most multigenerational households in the country. More than 10% of all residents in the San Diego region live in a household containing three or more generations, the study found.
Each family has a different set of reasons for why they live together, and a different set of circumstances. Here are some of their stories.
Financial constraints and cultural norms drive multiple generations of San Diego families to live under the same roof.
Jill Riggs never thought she’d come back to Julian or go into business with her parents, let alone live with them again. But shortly after her parents moved in for what they thought was a temporary visit, Riggs had a son in February 2020. And then COVID-19 hit.
Liliana Vera lives with her daughter, husband and mother. Her mother moved in with their family when she started showing symptoms of dementia. On top of her full-time job and raising her daughter, Vera has become her mother’s caretaker
Andrew Maxwell and his wife and children felt buying a home was out of their reach, so they moved in with his wife’s parents to save money. It was meant to be temporary, but now they are enjoying it so much that they plan to live together forever.
