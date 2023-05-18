Celine Dion: Taking Chances World Tour The Concert

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Sunday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Relive the magical moments of Celine Dion’s record-breaking, sold-out 2008-09 Taking Chances World Tour. With her first Las Vegas residency barely over, Celine embarked on a new global conquest. Her tour opened on Feb. 14, 2008, in South Africa, then rolled through Asia, Australia, Europe, Canada and the U.S. — five continents, 25 countries, 93 cities and over three million spectators! This extraordinary tour broke attendance records at venues around the world. Surrounded by musicians and dancers for this monumental, multi-media, state-of-the-art concert production, Celine performs her greatest hits on stage, from the energetic opening track “I Drove All Night” to the moving and emotional grand finale ballad “My Heart Will Go On.” Celine demonstrates once again that she is a true show woman, giving herself entirely to her audience.

Celine Dion is one of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history. During her spectacular career, Celine has been honored with over 1000 awards. She is a five-time Grammy Award winner, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Album for "Falling Into You" (1996) and Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "My Heart Will Go On" (1998). Her recordings have won two Academy Awards: Best Original Song in 1992 for the title song “Beauty and the Beast” (with Peabo Bryson) and Best Original Song in 1998 for "My Heart Will Go On" (from "Titanic"). In 2007, she was honored with the Legend Award at the World Music Awards in recognition of her global success and outstanding contribution to the music industry. After over 35 years as a performing and recording artist, Celine Dion has become a legend of popular music and one of the most powerful and moving voices ever heard.

