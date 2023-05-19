Give Now
AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Parathas and Pakoras

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 19, 2023 at 12:40 PM PDT
Pakoras (South Asian Spiced Vegetable Fritters)
Chantal Lambeth / © 2022 America's Test Kitchen, LLC. All Rights Reserved
/
Chantal Lambeth
Pakoras (South Asian Spiced Vegetable Fritters)

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

On this episode, test cook Erin McMurrer makes host Julia Collin Davison Alu Parathas (Punjabi Potato-Stuffed Griddle Breads). Equipment expert Adam Ried reviews ladles. Test cook Keith Dresser and host Bridget Lancaster fry up Pakoras (South Asian Spiced Vegetable Fritters).

Alu Parathas (Punjabi Potato-Stuffed Griddle Breads)
Ashley Moore / © 2021 America's Test Kitchen, LLC. All Rights Reserved
/
Ashley Moore
Alu Parathas (Punjabi Potato-Stuffed Griddle Breads)
Become a KPBS sponsor

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode will be available on demand with the PBS App, the series website and Facebook for a limited time.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Parathas and Pakoras
