Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Monday, June 5 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Today we meet chef Martin San Roman at the Original Pastel de Crepas (Original Crepe Cake) restaurant in Tijuana. He makes some amazing French desserts and cuisine, and we try all of it, even the snails.

Centurion5 / Centurion5 We get to taste the snails at the Crepe Cake restaurant in Tijuana, Mexico

Next we discover Unika, a fascinating establishment in Tijuana. It’s a place dedicated not to art classes, but to an enjoyable environment where you can sip your coffee, eat your finger food, and just de-stress from the treadmill of life.

CROSSING SOUTH: The Original Crepe Cake & Unika Art

Watch On Your Schedule:

All episodes of CROSSING SOUTH are available to stream on demand with the PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.