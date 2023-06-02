THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE: SEASON 2 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Mondays, June 19 - Aug. 7, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App. Stream Season 1 now with KPBS Passport!

Join host Alejandra Ramos and judges Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot as a new group of talented home cooks showcase signature dishes, share heartfelt stories and compete to win the national search for “The Great American Recipe.”

THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE: Season 2 Official Preview

THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE blends food, family, and fun, highlighting the amazing variety of tastes and traditions found across the U.S., while capturing the roots of America’s diverse cuisine. From family favorites passed down through generations, to internationally influenced recipes that are quickly becoming mainstays of American cuisine, the series mixes camaraderie with competition, revealing rich personal stories and the inspiration behind the contestant’s favorite recipes. The show will culminate in a finale that features the finalists preparing an entire meal for the judges to make their ultimate decision. One of the winner’s dishes will grace the cover of “The Great American Recipe Cookbook,” which will also feature recipes from all the contestants and the show’s host and judges.

THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE: Season 2 Official Teaser

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Premieres Monday, June 19 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Meet a new group of home cooks from across the country as they compete to win “The Great American Recipe.” This week’s challenges include preparing a dish that defines who they are and cooking a recipe that showcases their geographical region.

Episode 2: Premieres Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Join the home cooks as the competition heats up with challenges for their best in-a-pinch recipe and a noodle dish representing their heritage. All kinds of dishes show up on the plate, but one cook is ready to impress by making their own pasta.

Episode 3: Premieres Monday, July 3 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Feel the love as the cooks prepare their favorite comfort food and a dish inspired by a loved one. The cooks pour their hearts and souls into recipes ranging from bacon-wrapped meatloaf and cornbread to crab cakes, elk stew and chicken curry.

Episode 4: Premieres Monday, July 10 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and go-meals, from breakfast burritos to musubi. In the second round, the cooks make home-baked treats as part of the first-ever Great American Recipe Bake Sale.

Episode 5: Premieres Monday, July 17 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Celebrate with the home cooks as they prepare recipes in honor of special occasions and holiday traditions. From Bar Mitzvahs to powwows, the contestants take a culinary trip down memory lane and bring a festive spirit to their dishes.

Episode 6: Premieres Monday, July 24 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Discover what happens when the cooks have to get out of their comfort zones with a surprise recipe swap challenge. In the second challenge, they must prepare a dish that’s been handed down for generations.

Episode 7: Premieres Monday, July 31 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - See how the home cooks put it all on the plate in their last chance to impress before the finale. From carne asada tacos to corn chaat to chicken chapli, the cooks prepare dishes inspired by a close friend and recipes that changed their lives.

Episode 8: Premieres Monday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Gather one last time with the three remaining home cooks as they get ready for the grand finale feast. In the final round, their challenge is to prepare an entire meal that represents their Great American Recipe. Who will be named the winner?

Watch On Your Schedule:

Season 2 of THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE will be available to stream on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Credits:

Co-produced for PBS by VPM and Objective Media Group America. Steve Humble is the Executive in Charge for VPM. Zara Frankel is the Executive in Charge for PBS. At Objective Media Group America, Megan Bidner is showrunner, Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce are executive producers and Alyssa Hastrich is senior vice president of current series.