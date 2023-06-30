Give Now
AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Sweet and Savory Choux

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 30, 2023 at 11:30 AM PDT
Test cook Dan Souza bakes host Bridget Lancaster classic Choux au Craquelin.
© 2022 America's Test Kitchen, LLC / American Public Television
Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, test cook Dan Souza bakes host Bridget Lancaster classic Choux au Craquelin. Gadget critic Lisa McManus reviews piping sets. Hosts Bridget and Julia Collin Davison make savory Gnocchi à la Parisienne with Arugula, Tomatoes, and Olives.

ATK 2319 Gnocchi a la Parisienne.pdf
Savory Gnocchi à la Parisienne with Arugula, Tomatoes, and Olives
Download attachment
To view PDF files, download Acrobat Reader.

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode will be available on demand with the PBS App, the series website and Facebook for a limited time.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram + @TestKitchen on Twitter

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
