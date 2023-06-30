Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, test cook Dan Souza bakes host Bridget Lancaster classic Choux au Craquelin. Gadget critic Lisa McManus reviews piping sets. Hosts Bridget and Julia Collin Davison make savory Gnocchi à la Parisienne with Arugula, Tomatoes, and Olives.

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Sweet and Savory Choux

ATK 2319 Gnocchi a la Parisienne.pdf Savory Gnocchi à la Parisienne with Arugula, Tomatoes, and Olives Download attachment To view PDF files, download Acrobat Reader

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode will be available on demand with the PBS App, the series website and Facebook for a limited time.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram + @TestKitchen on Twitter