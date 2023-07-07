Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

"Hidden Turkey" is a one-hour television special produced, hosted, and narrated by CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg. It showcases the special destinations and unique experiences not found in traditional guidebooks, brochures or on the internet.

Hidden Turkey

It allows the audience to immerse themselves in Turkey's evolving story and enduring culture, and to embark on a number of life-changing journeys. Among the locations visited: Istanbul, Cappadocia, Antakya, Antalya, and Laodicea.

Peter Greenberg CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg visits Antakya Archaeological Museum, Turkey.

Peter Greenberg Turkish Delight

Peter Greenberg is on Facebook / Instagram

Watch On Your Schedule: This film is available to stream on demand with the PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

Credits: Written and is hosted and narrated by Peter Greenberg. Editor: Gordon Recht. Supervising Producer: Seth Goldman. Producers: Feyyaz Barış Dikmen, Zehra Egemen, Jeffrey Laub, Tuncay Paksoy, Gordon Recht . Director of Photography: Burcu C amcıo ğ lu . Production Audio: Ömer İlkin Kitap çı. Executive Producer: Peter Greenberg. Presented by WTTW Chicago and distributed by NETA.