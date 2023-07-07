Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Hidden Turkey

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 7, 2023 at 10:52 AM PDT
CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg visits Turkey and plays backgammon with locals.
Peter Greenberg
CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg visits Turkey and plays backgammon with locals.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

"Hidden Turkey" is a one-hour television special produced, hosted, and narrated by CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg. It showcases the special destinations and unique experiences not found in traditional guidebooks, brochures or on the internet.

Hidden Turkey
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

It allows the audience to immerse themselves in Turkey's evolving story and enduring culture, and to embark on a number of life-changing journeys. Among the locations visited: Istanbul, Cappadocia, Antakya, Antalya, and Laodicea.

CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg visits Antakya Archaeological Museum, Turkey.
Peter Greenberg
CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg visits Antakya Archaeological Museum, Turkey.
Turkish Delight
Peter Greenberg
Turkish Delight

Peter Greenberg is on Facebook / Instagram

Watch On Your Schedule: This film is available to stream on demand with the PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Credits: Written and is hosted and narrated by Peter Greenberg. Editor: Gordon Recht. Supervising Producer: Seth Goldman. Producers: Feyyaz Barış Dikmen, Zehra Egemen, Jeffrey Laub, Tuncay Paksoy, Gordon Recht . Director of Photography: Burcu C amcıo ğ lu . Production Audio: Ömer İlkin Kitap çı. Executive Producer: Peter Greenberg.  Presented by WTTW Chicago and distributed by NETA.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News