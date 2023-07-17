Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

In "Queen Kidjo," the five-time Grammy® winner reflects on her birth in Benin and successful musical career there, her inspiration from singers James Brown, Miriam Makeba and Bella Bellow, and her launch into superstardom where she brought African music to the world.

AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE: Queen Kidjo

The dynamic film depicts the boundless energy of Kidjo and her impact on the music landscape and the world through her artistry and activism around issues of equality and women’s rights. Whether cutting a rug with President Barack Obama or performing a tribute to Harry Belafonte at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, Kidjo’s musical gifts and vitality — which have influenced many generations — are on display.

Music icon and activist Angélique Kidjo

The film includes appearances by Yemi Alade, Chris Blackwell, David Byrne, David Donatien, Peter Gabriel, Alicia Keys, Yo-Yo Ma, Ibrahim Maalouf, Ziggy Marley, Youssou N’Dour, and more sharing memories and reflections about the African songstress.

Music icon and activist Angélique Kidjo

Credits: Coproduced by Black Public Media (BPM) and WORLD Channel, AFROPOP is distributed and co-presented by American Public Television