TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Maya Shankar

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 18, 2023 at 3:59 PM PDT
New York Times bestselling author and TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN host Kelly Corrigan.
Courtesy of PBS NEWSHOUR
New York Times bestselling author and TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN host Kelly Corrigan.

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Kelly Corrigan speaks with Maya Shankar about identity foreclosure, the trouble of cognitive forecasting, and new beginnings. Now a cognitive scientist and podcaster, Maya grew up immersed in the world of music as a violinist, starting her career by studying at Juilliard at just nine-years-old.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Maya Shankar
This episode is available to stream with the PBS App

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN is a series that inspires, educates and entertains. Hosted by four-time New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan, the show features insightful conversations with notable guests, reflecting on their lives and the impact they can have on their worlds.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
