Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

In December 1969, legendary jazz pianist and composer Thelonious Monk ended his European concert tour with a performance at the Salle Pleyel in Paris. Before the show, he was invited to appear on a French television program to perform and answer questions in an intimate setting.

Using newly discovered footage from this recording, director Alain Gomis (FÉLICITÉ) reveals the disconnect between Monk and his interviewer, Henri Renaud, whose unwittingly trivializing approach conveys the casual racism and exploitation prevalent in the music industry at large.

A fascinating behind-the-scenes documentary with extraordinary rarely-seen performances, "Rewind & Play" offers a unique opportunity to see Monk in a way that very few people did.

AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE: Rewind & Play

This film is currently available to stream on demand withe the PBS App.

Connect and chat with us about "Rewind & Play" and more from Season 15 in our AfroPoP Facebook community

A Grasshopper Film Release