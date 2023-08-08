AUSTIN CITY LIMITS: Japanese Breakfast / Arlo Parks

Stream this episode with KPBS Passport!

Acclaimed pop-alternative act Japanese Breakfast performs highlights from "Jubilee," their lauded 2021 album. Bandleader Michelle Zauner is also the New York Times bestselling author of "Crying in H Mart," her powerful 2021 memoir about growing up Korean-American and dealing with the loss of her mother. The book paved the way for the band’s third release, "Jubilee," an album about giving yourself permission to welcome joy back into your life after tragedy.

Japanese Breakfast | Austin City Limits Interview

Opening the set with the dreamlike “Paprika,” Zauner bangs a light-up gong at center stage to punctuate the lyrics. She smiles widely as she dances across the stage for the hit “Be Sweet,” a synthy, sparkly power-pop confection. The six-song set elicits a rush of feelings anchored by gorgeous song craft and probing lyrics, in an ultimate celebration of life and love. Zauner and her ace eight-piece band, augmented by horns and violin, provide sublime melodies for a radiant ACL debut.

Courtesy Austin PBS/Austin City Limits. By Scott Newton Japanese Breakfast

Fast-rising West London singer-songwriter Arlo Parks showcases gems from her breakout debut "Collapsed in Sunbeams." Parks blends poetic lyrics with music to create luscious vignettes via sweet, ruminative indie pop songs. Her thoughtful, relatable lyrics resonate emotionally with fans and foster connection and support. She captivates with her soft vocals and lush sonic palette in a magnetic ACL debut.

Courtesy Austin PBS/Austin City Limits. By Scott Newton Arlo Parks

Set opener “Caroline” sparks an audience singalong of the titular name throughout the chorus, and on the soul-pop “Eugene” the crowd belts the painful lyrics about unrequited love with collective emotion. “I guess my favorite songs that I’ve written come pouring out of me by accident…and this is one of them,” says Parks as she closes out with the electro-pop marvel “Softly,” a cathartic, upbeat anthem about bracing for impact in the face of a relationship’s inevitable demise.

Arlo Parks | Austin City Limits Interview

“We’re especially proud this season to be showcasing so many emerging young female singer-songwriters,” said ACL executive producer Terry Lickona, “And there will be more to come. In the case of both Michelle and Arlo, the fact that Grammy voters considered them worthy of a Best New Artist nominee speaks volumes.”

Japanese Breakfast setlist:



Paprika

Be Sweet

Kokomo, IN

Savage Good Boy

Slide Tackle

Posing For Cars

Arlo Parks setlist:



Caroline

Eugene

Black Dog

Hurt

Too Good

Softly