The 36th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Premieres Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App

Celebrate the recipients of the 36th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month includes performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries.

HISPANIC HERITAGE AWARDS: Preview: Season 2023

The 36th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards, hosted by Leslie Grace (“In the Heights”), premieres Friday, September 29. The awards, created by the White House to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month, are among the highest honors by Latinos for Latinos and are supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions. The awards ceremony was held and taped for broadcast on Thursday, September 7, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. 2023 marks the ninth consecutive year the awards have been presented on PBS.

Courtesy of Willy SanJuan for the Hispanic Heritage Foundation / Canon EOS R5 Café Tacvba performs onstage during The 36th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards at the Kennedy Center, Eisenhower Theater on Sept. 7, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Honorees for this year’s Hispanic Heritage Awards include multiple Grammy/Latin Grammy winners Café Tacvba (Arts Award); Chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, Cesar Conde (Media Award); Grammy Award nominee Omar Apollo (Inspira Award); the fastest-growing Mexican-American food brand, Siete Family Foods (Entrepreneurship Award); and Urban Latin music icon Wisin (Vision Award).

Courtesy of Willy SanJuan for the Hispanic Heritage Foundation / Canon EOS R6 Mark II Alejandra Guzmán performs onstage during The 36th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards at the Kennedy Center, Eisenhower Theater on Sept. 7, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Acclaimed Dominican American singer, songwriter and actress Leslie Grace will also perform, with additional musical performances by honorees Omar Apollo and Café Tacvba, a special return performance by Alejandra Guzman, and a special centennial tribute to the legendary Tito Puente featuring Tito Puente, Jr., Milly Quezada, Alec Cuba and Pedrito Martínez.

Courtesy of Willy SanJuan for the Hispanic Heritage Foundation / Canon EOS R5 Pedrito Martinez, Alex Cuba, Tito Puente, Jr. and Milly Quezada performs onstage during The 36th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards at the Kennedy Center, Eisenhower Theater on Sept. 7, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Special appearances on the 36th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards will also include John Leguizamo (GREAT PERFORMANCES "John Leguizamo’s Road to Broadway"); Michael Cimino (NEVER HAVE I EVER); Francia Raisa (HOW I MET YOUR FATHER); Annie Gonzalez ("Flamin’ Hot"); Constance Marie (WITH LOVE); Xolo Maridueña ("Blue Beetle"); Pati Jinich (PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE); Nicholas Gonzalez (LA BREA); Richard “Crazy Legs” Colón (Rock Steady Crew); and Ángel Manuel Soto (Director, "Blue Beetle").

Courtesy of Willy SanJuan for the Hispanic Heritage Foundation / Canon EOS R5 Omar Apollo performs onstage during The 36th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards at the Kennedy Center, Eisenhower Theater on Sept. 7, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Watch On Your Schedule: The program will be available on PBS and the PBS App.

About the Hispanic Heritage Foundation: The Hispanic Heritage Awards serve as a launch of HHF’s year-round mission focused on education, workforce, social impact and culture through the lens of leadership. HHF is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, visit hispanicheritage.org and follow the Hispanic Heritage Foundation on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.