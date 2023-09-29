Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Hartford 2023 - Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 29, 2023 at 1:55 PM PDT
Anthony Slayter Ralph (right) appraises 19th C. Northwest Coast Native American items, in Hartford, Conn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Hartford, Hour 1” airs Monday, October 2 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
Anthony Slayter Ralph (right) appraises 19th C. Northwest Coast Native American items, in Hartford, Conn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Hartford, Hour 1” airs Monday, October 2 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 27th broadcast season in 2023 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: "Harriman Expedition" with Edward Curtis Photos

Travel with ROADSHOW to Connecticut’s capital for updated Season 13 finds including a Cartier gold bracelet watch, a Tiffany & Co. sapphire ring, and a Harriman Expedition album with Curtis photos. Guess the top $40,000 to $60,000 treasure!

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Charles Tearle (left) appraises a Cartier gold bracelet watch, ca. 1950, in Hartford, CT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Hartford, Hour 1” airs Monday, October 2 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
Charles Tearle (left) appraises a Cartier gold bracelet watch, ca. 1950, in Hartford, CT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Hartford, Hour 1” airs Monday, October 2 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Episodes are available to stream for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Gary Piattoni (left) appraises a Charles Edward Minor archive, in Hartford, CT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Hartford, Hour 1” airs Monday, October 2 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
Gary Piattoni (left) appraises a Charles Edward Minor archive, in Hartford, CT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Hartford, Hour 1” airs Monday, October 2 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Join The Community + Share Stories:

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, @RoadshowPBS on X #antiquesroadshow

Nick Dawes (left) appraises an English gentleman’s button set, ca. 1805, in Hartford, Conn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Hartford, Hour 1” airs Monday, October 2 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
Nick Dawes (left) appraises an English gentleman’s button set, ca. 1805, in Hartford, Conn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Hartford, Hour 1” airs Monday, October 2 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News