WORLD ON FIRE SEASON 2 On MASTERPIECE (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Oct. 15 - Nov. 19, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Stream Season 1 Now

Telling the story of World War Two through the eyes of ordinary people, following intrepid young heroes fighting for freedom, series two will take viewers from the war-torn streets of Britain deep into Nazi Germany, the resistance within occupied France, and the brutal sands of the North African desert – where troops struggle to adapt to a very different kind of combat.

WORLD ON FIRE: Where We Left Off

The cast of WORLD ON FIRE Season 2 features Cel Spellman (BETTER, COLD FEET) as Joe, Yrsa Daley-Ward (OUTER RANGE, "The Collaboration") as Connie, Eryk Biedunkiewicz as Jan, Ewan Mitchell (HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, TRIGGER POINT) as Tom, and Mateusz Więcławek ("Kurier," "Monument") as Grzegorz.

Season 1 Recap by Character

History to Know Before You Watch WORLD ON FIRE Season 2

WORLD ON FIRE Season 2 Trailer

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The war reaches the sands of the Egyptian desert while bombs fall on Manchester, and Harry introduces an explosive force into Robina’s household.

Mammoth Screen, Steffan Hill / PBS MASTERPIECE: WORLD ON FIRE Season 2: The war reaches the sands of the Egyptian desert while bombs fall on Manchester, and Harry introduces an explosive force into Robina’s household. Shown from left to right: Jan Tomaszeski (ERYK BIEDUNKIEWICZ), Kasia Tomaszeski (ZOFIA WICHŁACZ) and Grzegorz (MATEUSZ WIECLAWEK)

Episode 2 premiere Sunday, October 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Harry struggles to adapt to the realities of desert combat and Lois longs to leave home. In Paris, Henriette is in grave danger, and in Manchester, a mysterious stranger arrives at Robina’s door.

Mammoth Screen, Steffan Hill MASTERPIECE: WORLD ON FIRE Season 2: Harry struggles to adapt to the realities of desert combat and Lois longs to leave home. In Paris, Henriette is in grave danger, and in Manchester, a mysterious stranger arrives at Robina’s door. Shown from left to right: Lois Bennett (JULIA BROWN) and Robina Chase (LESLEY MANVILLE)

Episode 3 premiere Sunday, October 29 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - As Stan and Rajib make a hasty retreat across the desert, Marga reasserts her commitment to the Fuhrer. Meanwhile, David is in peril in the skies over France.

Mammoth Screen, Steffan Hill / PBS MASTERPIECE: WORLD ON FIRE Season 2: As Stan and Rajib make a hasty retreat across the desert, Marga reasserts her commitment to the Fuhrer. Meanwhile, David is in peril in the skies over France. Shown: David (GREGG SULKIN)

Episode 4 premiere Sunday, November 5 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Kasia takes on her first assignment as an agent, and Rajib’s military values are tested as he is torn between duty and ideals. Meanwhile, a familiar face comes to David’s aid.

Episode 5 premiere Sunday, November 12 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Tragedy strikes at the heart of Harry’s unit as the siege drags on in Tobruk. In Manchester, Kasia is confronted by the horror of war. In France, romance blossoms.

Episode 6 premiere Sunday, November 19 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Harry returns to Manchester, but Kasia is determined to leave. In Europe, Marga and Henriette must each make their escape, while North Africa remains brutal for Rajib.

Credits:

Commissioned by the BBC, WORLD ON FIRE is produced by Mammoth Screen and co-produced with MASTERPIECE for the BBC, in association with ITV Studios. It is created and written by Peter Bowker, written by Rachel Bennette and Matt Jones, produced by Amanda Black and Angie Daniell and directed by Drew Casson, Barney Cokeliss and Meenu Gaur. Executive producers are Peter Bowker, Sheena Bucktowonsing, Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen, Lucy Richer for the BBC, and Susanne Simpson and Rebecca Eaton for MASTERPIECE. Mammoth Screen is an ITV Studios company.