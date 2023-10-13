Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Chicken Three Ways

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM PDT
Circassian Chicken (Çerkez Tavuğu)
Connie Miller
/
APT
Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Monday, Oct. 16 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, the Milk Street Cooks demonstrate three ways to prepare chicken. To start, Christopher Kimball cooks Circassian Chicken inspired by his travels in Turkey. Then, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri puts together Spanish-style Arroz con Pollo.

Spanish-style Arroz con Pollo
Connie Miller
/
APT
To round out the episode, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark makes Chicken Chilindrón, stewed with tomatoes, bell peppers and onion.

Chicken Chilindrón
Connie Miller
/
APT
Chicken Three Ways | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 5

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App and YouTube.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing adventurous dishes with less time and effort. Season seven features episodes shot in more than a dozen countries, including South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, France, Thailand and Colombia − and at the Milk Street headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Join Christopher and the rest of the team on their culinary quest to transform the way America cooks − and eats.

