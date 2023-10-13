Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

When photographer Pete Walsh stumbles across a bizarre creature in an Australian urban waterway, he does not know his life is about to change forever. Witness the incredible bond between man and platypus in NATURE “The Platypus Guardian.”

Pete Walsh is a Tasmanian obsessed with one of nature’s least understood creatures, the platypus. An egg-laying, duck-billed, venom-spined, furry-coated underwater mammal, the platypus’ natural environment is in danger from urban development in the capital city of Hobart. With the help of experts, Pete embarks on a mission to rally his community and save the species before it is too late.

During this endeavor, Pete befriends one particular female platypus he names “Zoom.” She lets him into her secretive world, and Pete learns more about the life of this enigmatic species, capturing unique footage of their behavior. Zoom's behavior sheds light on platypus survival techniques and offers insight into how the species might be protected.

“The bond between Pete and Zoom is a microcosm of a universal story celebrating the relationship we can all have with wildlife, even hidden right under our noses,” said Fred Kaufman, executive producer for NATURE. “As Pete beautifully puts it: ‘You can't keep taking from nature.' His journey is an inspiration for anyone looking to bring their community together and protect the world around them.”

1 of 8 In the pristine, high reaches of the Hobart Rivulet, a platypus finds a route around a high waterfall. Hobart, Tasmania, Australia. Courtesy of © Daniel van Duinkerken 2 of 8 A female platypus emerges from her nesting burrow. Female platypus can dig up to 30 feet into the riverbank to make a safe place to lay their eggs and raise their young. Hobart, Tasmania, Australia. Courtesy of © Daniel van Duinkerken 3 of 8 Unlike platypus in larger lakes and rivers, Hobart Rivulet platypus often forage in shallow water. Hobart, Tasmania, Australia. Courtesy of © Pete Walsh 4 of 8 Crew member in camouflage kneels on ground with camera. Hobart, Tasmania, Australia. Courtesy of © WildBear Entertainment 5 of 8 Pete Walsh heads deep into the urban wilderness to uncover the secret lives of platypus. Hobart, Tasmania, Australia. Courtesy of Oliver Berlin / © WildBear Entertainment 6 of 8 Wildlife biologist and The Platypus Guardian director Chadden Hunter (left) and Pete Walsh walking through the Hobart Rivulet, Tasmania, Australia. Courtesy of Oliver Berlin / © WildBear Entertainment 7 of 8 Pete Walsh in Hobart Rivulet, Tasmania, Australia. Courtesy of © WildBear Entertainment 8 of 8 Pete Walsh sitting on Hobart Rivulet bank observing a platypus. Hobart, Tasmania, Australia. Courtesy of © WildBear Entertainment

Credits:

NATURE is a production of The WNET Group. Fred Kaufman is executive producer. Bill Murphy is series producer. Janet Hess is series editor. Danielle Broza is digital content & strategy lead. A production of WildBear Entertainment, The WNET Group and Tetrapod Films in association with Australian Broadcasting Corporation. The documentary is co-directed by Nick Hayward and Chadden Hunter. Nick Hayward and Fraser Johnston are producers. For WildBear Entertainment, Chadden Hunter, Alan Erson and Bettina Dalton are executive producers.