Thursday, Oct.19, 2023 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Sunday, Oct 22 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

Most of us will never experience first-hand the wonders of East Africa, one of the last wild places on earth. However, through a photographer's lens, we can enjoy, vicariously, the incredible landscape of East Africa and the amazing creatures that inhabit it. The documentary TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH "East Africa" does just that: it takes audiences on a breathtaking virtual tour of East Africa, and showcases the many wondrous animals that live there.

The visually stunning program features the photography of award-winning wildlife photographer Todd Gustafson, and is narrated by renowned primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall.

Over the course of an hour, viewers discover the life-and-death, day-to-day existence of these creatures, including zebras, giraffes, elephants and more, as they struggle to survive in an environment that is slowly disappearing.

The camera lens captures the dramatic moment of a kill; the touching image of a mother lovingly grooming her young; the tense stand-off between two males as they fight over a mate; and the heart-stopping instance as a mother gives birth to a new offspring while wondering if a predator is on the hunt nearby.

Cheetahs have litters of between three to five cubs. This powerful mother raised an unbelievable six cubs to adulthood who, in turn, became the "Super Moms of the Serengeti." Each of them raised families of four and five cubs to adulthood. By Todd Gustafson from the To the Ends of the Earth Collection ©Todd Gustafson 2018

A baby cheetah Photo by Todd Gustafson from the To the Ends of the Earth Collection ©Todd Gustafson 2018

Cheetah with baby Photo by Todd Gustafson from the To the Ends of the Earth Collection ©Todd Gustafson 2018

Leopards love to relax in trees. The beautiful acacia tree textures and the soft green background add to the overall power of the photo. By Todd Gustafson from the To the Ends of the Earth Collection ©Todd Gustafson 2018

Mother leopards keep their babies safely hidden away for weeks. These two cubs were out for the first walk of their young lives. By Todd Gustafson from the To the Ends of the Earth Collection ©Todd Gustafson 2018

Adult male lions are impressive photo subjects. This powerful male is coming home to the pride after a drink at a nearby stream. By Todd Gustafson from the To the Ends of the Earth Collection ©Todd Gustafson 2018

A lioness yawns as she relaxes on a rocky vantage point overlooking her pride lands. By Todd Gustafson from the To the Ends of the Earth Collection ©Todd Gustafson 2018

Elephants drink every day, but here the entire family circled the green pond with the calf placed protectively in the middle. By Todd Gustafson from the To the Ends of the Earth Collection ©Todd Gustafson 2018

Zebra stallions keep watch over their family groups. When danger is near or if it's time to move to new grazing areas, the stallion voices his distinctive bray. By Todd Gustafson from the To the Ends of the Earth Collection ©Todd Gustafson 2018

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available to stream on demand with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Distributed by American Public Television