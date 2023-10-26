Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Thrills & Chills

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM PDT
Leslie Keno (right) appraises a mahogany Green Man chair, ca. 1890, in Dallas, Texas.
By Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Leslie Keno (right) appraises a mahogany Green Man chair, ca. 1890, in Dallas, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Thrills & Chills” premieres Monday, October 30 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 27th broadcast season in 2023 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW as a horror movie | Thrills & Chills Trailer

Watch ROADSHOW's thrilling and chilling appraisals, including a MAD Issue 8 complete "Frank N. Stein" story, a German wax-head doll, and a Georgian & Victorian mourning jewelry collection. Dare to guess the top $80,000 to $120,000 find!

Sarah Churgin (left) appraises a Silver & Plique-a-Jour bat necklace, ca. 1900, in Orlando, FL.
By Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Sarah Churgin (left) appraises a Silver & Plique-a-Jour bat necklace, ca. 1900, in Orlando, FL. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Thrills & Chills” premieres Monday, October 30 at 8/7C PM on PBS

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Episodes are available to stream for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

John Delaney (right) appraises an Elmer O. Stennes wall clocks, ca. 1970, in Atlanta, GA.
By Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
John Delaney (right) appraises an Elmer O. Stennes wall clocks, ca. 1970, in Atlanta, GA. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Thrills & Chills” premieres Monday, October 30 at 8/7C PM on PBS

Join The Community + Share Stories:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, @RoadshowPBS on X #antiquesroadshow

Billye Harris appraises an 1884 Schmitt et Fils "000" Bébé doll, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
By Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Billye Harris appraises an 1884 Schmitt et Fils “000” Bébé doll, in Salt Lake City, Utah. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Thrills & Chills” premieres Monday, October 30 at 8/7C PM on PBS

