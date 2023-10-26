TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Ginni Rometty
Premieres Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App
On this episode, former Chairman and CEO of IBM Ginni Rometty talks to Kelly Corrigan about education and incremental change in service of building a more equitable and inclusive society. She also shares her thoughts on leadership, corporate responsibility, and recalls personal stories that have informed her life and work.
About The Series:
TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN is a series that inspires, educates and entertains. Hosted by four-time New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan, the show features insightful conversations with notable guests, reflecting on their lives and their contributions to a better society. Kelly Corrigan on Instagram