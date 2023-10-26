Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Ginni Rometty

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 26, 2023 at 4:02 PM PDT
Former Chairman and CEO of IBM Ginni Rometty talks to Kelly Corrigan about education and incremental change in service of building a more equitable and inclusive society.
Alessandro Rafanelli and John Brecher
/
WETA
Former Chairman and CEO of IBM Ginni Rometty talks to Kelly Corrigan about education and incremental change in service of building a more equitable and inclusive society.

Premieres Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, former Chairman and CEO of IBM Ginni Rometty talks to Kelly Corrigan about education and incremental change in service of building a more equitable and inclusive society. She also shares her thoughts on leadership, corporate responsibility, and recalls personal stories that have informed her life and work.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Ginni Rometty

Watch On Your Schedule:

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

About The Series:

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN is a series that inspires, educates and entertains. Hosted by four-time New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan, the show features insightful conversations with notable guests, reflecting on their lives and their contributions to a better society. Kelly Corrigan on Instagram

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Season 6 Preview

Tags

TV HighlightsTV
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
This year KPBS is hosting a digital community ofrenda or altar, where you can submit a memory celebrating a loved one who has passed away. KPBS will publish the altar with all of the submissions on Oct. 28 to begin a weeklong celebration.
Submit your memory
More News