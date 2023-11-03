Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour

Premieres Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Filmed during Katy Perry’s Prismatic World Tour (2014-2015), this concert special is a sensory explosion of eye-popping theatrics and infectious pop tracks that secured Katy’s place as one of today’s most captivating performers.

Katy Perry: Prismatic World Tour: Sneak Peek: Katy Perry: Prismatic World Tour

A visually stunning production that captures her fun-loving attitude and artistic appeal, it features her biggest hits, including “Roar,” “I Kissed A Girl,” “Hot N Cold,” “Teenage Dream,” and “Firework.”

Christie Goodwin / PBS Katy Perry performing during her Prismatic World Tour (2014-15).

The innovative tour stage — which spanned the entire length of the arena floor — allowed Katy to share intimate moments with her fans in a unique, shared connection with the music.

Directed for the stage in thematic acts, this not-to-be-missed spectacle features hit after hit after hit and immerses viewers in the excitement, color, and energy of the live Katy Perry experience.

