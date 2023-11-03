Give Now
Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM PDT
Katy Perry performing during her Prismatic World Tour (2014-15).
Christie Goodwin
/
PBS
Katy Perry performing during her Prismatic World Tour (2014-15).

Premieres Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Filmed during Katy Perry’s Prismatic World Tour (2014-2015), this concert special is a sensory explosion of eye-popping theatrics and infectious pop tracks that secured Katy’s place as one of today’s most captivating performers.

Katy Perry: Prismatic World Tour: Sneak Peek: Katy Perry: Prismatic World Tour

A visually stunning production that captures her fun-loving attitude and artistic appeal, it features her biggest hits, including “Roar,” “I Kissed A Girl,” “Hot N Cold,” “Teenage Dream,” and “Firework.”

Katy Perry performing during her Prismatic World Tour (2014-15).
Christie Goodwin
/
PBS
Katy Perry performing during her Prismatic World Tour (2014-15).

The innovative tour stage — which spanned the entire length of the arena floor — allowed Katy to share intimate moments with her fans in a unique, shared connection with the music.

Katy Perry performing during her Prismatic World Tour (2014-15).
Christie Goodwin
/
PBS
Katy Perry performing during her Prismatic World Tour (2014-15).

Directed for the stage in thematic acts, this not-to-be-missed spectacle features hit after hit after hit and immerses viewers in the excitement, color, and energy of the live Katy Perry experience.

Katy Perry performing during her Prismatic World Tour (2014-15).
Christie Goodwin
/
PBS
Katy Perry performing during her Prismatic World Tour (2014-15).

Connect with Katy Perry on Facebook / Instagram /

Watch On Your Schedule:

Stream this concert now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
