Home for Christy Rost: Thanksgiving
Premieres Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. Create TV
Award-winning television chef, cookbook author and home design expert Christy Rost plans a festive Thanksgiving dinner for family and friends in her holiday special, "A Home For Christy Rost: Thanksgiving." Christy deftly weaves her cooking tips, seasonal recipes, table-setting ideas and more into an exploration of the storied history and renovation of her new home, the 19th-century Colorado mountain estate known as "Swan’s Nest."
The program culminates with the unveiling of the finished home — a process two years in the making — and Christy and her husband Randy sharing a Thanksgiving feast with their guests.
Recipes:
- Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake
- Southern Brussels Sprouts with Brown Butter and Pecans
- Southern Cornbread
- Cranberry Relish in Orange Baskets
- Autumn Roasted Vegetables
- Italian Sausage Southern Cornbread Dressing
