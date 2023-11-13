Premieres Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. Create TV

Award-winning television chef, cookbook author and home design expert Christy Rost plans a festive Thanksgiving dinner for family and friends in her holiday special, "A Home For Christy Rost: Thanksgiving." Christy deftly weaves her cooking tips, seasonal recipes, table-setting ideas and more into an exploration of the storied history and renovation of her new home, the 19th-century Colorado mountain estate known as "Swan’s Nest."

Your web browser is not supported Home for Christy Rost: Thanksgiving

The program culminates with the unveiling of the finished home — a process two years in the making — and Christy and her husband Randy sharing a Thanksgiving feast with their guests.

American Public Television Christy's cornbread stuffing.

Recipes:



American Public Television Pumpkin Cheesecake

Join The Conversation: Christy Rost on Facebook / Instagram

Credits: Presented by American Public Television