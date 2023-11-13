Give Now
Home for Christy Rost: Thanksgiving

By Jennifer Robinson
Published November 13, 2023 at 3:09 PM PST
Award-winning television chef, cookbook author and home design expert Christy Rost (pictured) plans a festive Thanksgiving dinner for family and friends in her holiday special, "A Home For Christy Rost: Thanksgiving." Christy deftly weaves her cooking tips, seasonal recipes, table-setting ideas and more into an exploration of the storied history and renovation of her new home, the 19th-century Colorado mountain estate known as Swan's Nest.
American Public Television
Premieres Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. Create TV

The program culminates with the unveiling of the finished home — a process two years in the making — and Christy and her husband Randy sharing a Thanksgiving feast with their guests.

Christy's cornbread stuffing.
American Public Television
Recipes:

Pumpkin Cheesecake
American Public Television
Join The Conversation: Christy Rost on Facebook / Instagram

Credits: Presented by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
