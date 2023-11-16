Give Now
TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Pete Buttigieg

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 16, 2023 at 2:29 PM PST
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks with Kelly Corrigan.
Alessandro Rafanelli and John Brecher / WETA
Premieres Saturday, Nov.18, 2023 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks about the connection between transportation and a person’s ability to flourish in America. Propelled by the values of equity, safety, and innovation, Buttigieg shares what it means to build a world-leading transportation system that meets the needs of all Americans, especially in the face of growing climate and economic shifts.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN is a series that inspires, educates and entertains. Hosted by four-time New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan, the show features insightful conversations with notable guests, reflecting on their lives and their contributions to a better society. Kelly Corrigan on Instagram

