Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Dallas - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 17, 2023 at 12:27 PM PST
Joyce Kosofsky (right) appraises an 1830 “The Book of Mormon” first printing, in Dallas, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Dallas, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.
By Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
GBH
Joyce Kosofsky (right) appraises an 1830 “The Book of Mormon” first printing, in Dallas, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Dallas, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Premieres Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 27th broadcast season in 2023 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: George Ohr Pottery, ca. 1900

Discover delightful Dallas treasures, including an 1830 first printing of "The Book of Mormon," Dallas memorabilia & Tennessee sampler, and a Ruth, Mantle & Maris-signed baseball. Which Dallas discovery's top value doubled to $100,000?

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Sean Delaney (right) appraises an English Victorian wall clock, ca. 1870, in Dallas, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Dallas, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.
By Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
GBH
Sean Delaney (right) appraises an English Victorian wall clock, ca. 1870, in Dallas, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Dallas, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Episodes are available to stream for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Join The Community + Share Stories: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, @RoadshowPBS on X #antiquesroadshow

Karen Keane (left) appraises an Egyptian Revival Folk Art table, ca. 1925, in Dallas, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Dallas, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
GBH
Karen Keane (left) appraises an Egyptian Revival Folk Art table, ca. 1925, in Dallas, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Dallas, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News