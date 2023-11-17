Premieres Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 27th broadcast season in 2023 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: George Ohr Pottery, ca. 1900

Discover delightful Dallas treasures, including an 1830 first printing of "The Book of Mormon," Dallas memorabilia & Tennessee sampler, and a Ruth, Mantle & Maris-signed baseball. Which Dallas discovery's top value doubled to $100,000?

By Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / GBH Sean Delaney (right) appraises an English Victorian wall clock, ca. 1870, in Dallas, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Dallas, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

