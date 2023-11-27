Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. on KPBS TV and 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and Sunday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 a.m. on KPBS TV (Not available in the PBS App)

In celebration of the holidays, the world’s best-selling soprano and legendary Grammy® Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman performs her first-ever Christmas special from the beautiful Christ Church Spitalfields in London. Transforming the iconic and historic setting into an intimate winter wonderland, “Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony” is part of special programming.

Sarah Brightman: "A Christmas Symphony" Trailer

Sarah breathes new life into a bevy of holiday classics and festive fan favorites for the season. She handpicked the set, which explores various eras of the Christmas canon, and performs “Silent Night,” “I Believe In Father Christmas,” “Ave Maria,” “Colder Than Winter,” “Amazing Grace” and more.

Sarah Brightman: "Pie Jesu" from 'Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony'

And since it wouldn’t be the holidays without friends, Sarah is joined by special guests Aled Jones (the voice of “The Snowman”) and choir Gregorian. She also reunites with very special guest Andrew Lloyd Webber for a beautiful new arrangement of “Christmas Dream,” a holiday classic written by Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Additional songs featured include “Coventry Carol,” the Nutcracker overture, “Walking in the Air” and “Pie Jesu.”

Sarah Brightman: "I Believe in Father Christmas" from 'Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony'

Credits: Harmonic Instinct LTD.