AGATHA CHRISTIE: LUCY WORSLEY ON THE MYSTERY QUEEN: Cat Among The Pigeons

Premieres Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 at 8 p.m on KPBS TV / PBS App

On episode 1, "Cat Among The Pigeons," historian Lucy Worsley investigates the complex factors that shaped the dark imagination of a refined Devonshire lady, discovering family secrets and a childhood haunted by a sinister figure. Focusing on the first third of Christie’s life, Worsley unearths the surprising roots of the author’s most compelling themes, the inspiration for some of her greatest creations, and the secrets that the enigmatic Christie kept carefully hidden from public view.

AGATHA CHRISTIE: LUCY WORSLEY ON THE MYSTERY QUEEN: Agatha's Family

Worsley’s investigation follows the trail of pivotal moments in her life — and the nation’s — to weave a picture of a woman who was both of her time and thoroughly ahead of it. And it explores how, far from being cozy whodunnits, Christie’s early books tap into and capture the social upheavals of one of the most tumultuous periods of the 20th century.

AGATHA CHRISTIE: LUCY WORSLEY ON THE MYSTERY QUEEN: The Mysterious Affair at Styles

About The Series: Lucy Worsley explores the enigma of Agatha Christie. Over three episodes, she applies her historian’s powers of investigation to the Queen of Crime. And she uncovers a complex woman whose life – and work – reflects the upheavals of the 20th century.

AGATHA CHRISTIE: LUCY WORSLEY ON THE MYSTERY QUEEN: Preview

Tom Hayward / PBS Lucy on motorbike at Ugbrooke House.

Credits: BBC Two and PBS and is made by BBC Studios’ The Documentary Unit. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Mark Bell and the Executive Producers are Alexander Leith and Kirsty Cunningham. Bill Gardner is Executive in Charge for PBS. BBC Studios is handling global distribution.