AGATHA CHRISTIE: LUCY WORSLEY ON THE MYSTERY QUEEN: Destination Unknown

Premieres Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Lucy Worsley investigates Agatha Christie's disappearance in 1926. She visits the key locations, and reveals connections between Agatha's experiences and her novels. She also uncovers new evidence about Agatha's mental health.

Mike Robinson / PBS Lucy with (left to right) Ruth Ware, Jean Kwok & Kate Mosse.

AGATHA CHRISTIE: LUCY WORSLEY ON THE MYSTERY QUEEN: Episode 2 Preview

AGATHA CHRISTIE: LUCY WORSLEY ON THE MYSTERY QUEEN: Agatha's Divorce Trip

Credits: BBC Two and PBS and is made by BBC Studios’ The Documentary Unit. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Mark Bell and the Executive Producers are Alexander Leith and Kirsty Cunningham. Bill Gardner is Executive in Charge for PBS. BBC Studios is handling global distribution.