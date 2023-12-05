RICK STEVES ART OF EUROPE: Ancient Rome

Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + YouTube

The Romans gave Europe its first taste of a common culture—and awe-inspiring art. From its groundbreaking architecture to its statues, mosaics, and frescos, Rome engineered bigger and better than anyone before. At its peak, the Roman Empire was a society of unprecedented luxury, with colossal arenas for entertaining the masses and giant monuments to egotistical emperors. And then it fell.

Rick Steves Art of Ancient Rome

